Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 167,565 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,679,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,565 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,333,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.67.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

