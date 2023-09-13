Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,389,983 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,283,496 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of NVIDIA worth $2,609,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $472,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.70.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,429 shares of company stock worth $105,368,143. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $448.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $453.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVIDIA Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.



