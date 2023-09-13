Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,474,795 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 14,674 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,584,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,509 shares of company stock worth $12,269,572. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $301.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $301.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.09. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

