Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.11 Billion Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804,805 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of The Cigna Group worth $1,110,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,726,261 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,213,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2,726.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 655,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,511,000 after buying an additional 632,347 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CI opened at $286.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones cut The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.