Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 32.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,678,714 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,656,140 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of ConocoPhillips worth $761,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,964,432,000 after buying an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 794.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,313,596 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $229,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $207,728,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP opened at $123.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.86. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

