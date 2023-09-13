Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,589 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.6% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.54% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,745,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $599.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.14 billion, a PE ratio of 83.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $601.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $504.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total value of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,983,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,131,748,872.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,036,514 shares of company stock valued at $21,107,445,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

