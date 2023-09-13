Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 74,607 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,069,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 74,607 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,253,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. American Trust raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $197,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $316,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,750.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Broadcom from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $844.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $874.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $757.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

