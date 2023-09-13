AMI Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000. Graham comprises 2.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Graham as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Graham by 658.1% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Graham by 17.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Graham by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graham by 12.5% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Graham by 3.2% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock opened at $581.65 on Wednesday. Graham Holdings has a 12 month low of $525.58 and a 12 month high of $681.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $578.67 and its 200-day moving average is $581.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $12.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.08%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.73%.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $569.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GHC. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GHC

About Graham

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.