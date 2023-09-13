AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases 250 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,931 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $3,257,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 400,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $294.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $200.80 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.20.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.59.

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

