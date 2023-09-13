AMI Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,100 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.7 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.59 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.75. The company has a market capitalization of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

