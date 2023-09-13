AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.8% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $68.15 and a one year high of $97.23. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 82.31%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.38 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,982,434.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

