AMI Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 98.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 8.7% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after purchasing an additional 201,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after acquiring an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,176,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 392,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $243.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $220.50 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.91 and a 200 day moving average of $242.22.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

