AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 190 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

AMI Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,080,000 after buying an additional 7,235,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.82, for a total transaction of $119,352.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,294.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

