AMI Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,977 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

AMI Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.5% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

SCHF opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.22.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

