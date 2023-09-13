Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $586.00

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $586.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $470.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $564.73.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. Research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,360 shares of company stock valued at $26,743,411 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,069,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 34,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,084,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 114.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

