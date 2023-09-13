Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tapestry (TPR)

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/13/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2023 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $39.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/23/2023 – Tapestry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Tapestry had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $52.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/18/2023 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Tapestry is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/11/2023 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $49.00.

8/9/2023 – Tapestry had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Tapestry had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $50.00.

8/1/2023 – Tapestry was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $59.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

7/19/2023 – Tapestry was downgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.28 and a 200 day moving average of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.48. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

