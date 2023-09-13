Analyzing TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) & Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH)

Steakholder Foods (NASDAQ:STKH – Get Free Report) and TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Steakholder Foods has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDH has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Steakholder Foods and TDH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steakholder Foods N/A -145.36% -109.15% TDH N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steakholder Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A TDH 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Steakholder Foods and TDH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Steakholder Foods presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.26%. Given Steakholder Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Steakholder Foods is more favorable than TDH.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Steakholder Foods and TDH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steakholder Foods N/A N/A -$30.77 million ($1.93) -0.53 TDH $3.10 million 4.30 $800,000.00 N/A N/A

TDH has higher revenue and earnings than Steakholder Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Steakholder Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of TDH shares are held by institutional investors. 10.8% of TDH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TDH beats Steakholder Foods on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat. It intends to license its production technology; provides associated products, such as cell lines, printheads, bioreactors, and incubators; and offers technology implementation, training, and engineering support services directly and through contractors to food processing, food retail, and cultivated meat companies. Steakholder Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc. engages in the restaurant operation business in the United States. Its restaurants provide dining area, bar, catering services, and space for banquets. The Company also runs restaurant business in the United States. TDH Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China.

