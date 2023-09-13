Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.24

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$41.24 and last traded at C$40.89, with a volume of 1108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.79, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of C$839.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$45.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.00 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. will post 1.7654008 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

