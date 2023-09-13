Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Anpario Stock Down 7.8 %

LON ANP traded down GBX 17.65 ($0.22) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 209.85 ($2.63). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company has a market cap of £50.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,516.67 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 229.65. Anpario has a fifty-two week low of GBX 113 ($1.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 546.40 ($6.84).

Get Anpario alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Anpario Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salkil, and Genex brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Feedzyme, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anpario Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpario and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.