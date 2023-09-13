Anson Funds Management LP Buys Shares of 863,660 OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)

Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 863,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the 1st quarter worth $335,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in OceanPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in OceanPal by 1,442.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 168,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OceanPal by 9,172.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 77,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of OP stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.94. OceanPal Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

OceanPal ( NASDAQ:OP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. OceanPal had a negative return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 0.20%.

OceanPal Inc provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of five dry bulk carriers, which include three Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 572,599 deadweight tons.

