Anson Funds Management LP Makes New $752,000 Investment in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Veris Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Veris Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total value of $1,883,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,206,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,039,091.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Veris Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Veris Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Veris Residential Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.52.

Veris Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.79%.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

