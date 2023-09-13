Anson Funds Management LP Purchases 65,094 Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV)

Anson Funds Management LP lifted its position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,094 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.19% of Osisko Development worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Osisko Development by 500.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,001,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,834 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Osisko Development by 172.7% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 380,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Osisko Development by 112.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 423,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 223,867 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Development during the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. 10.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Osisko Development Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ODV opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Osisko Development Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $241.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Osisko Development from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Osisko Development Company Profile
Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.
