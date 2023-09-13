Anson Funds Management LP Purchases Shares of 163,024 Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 163,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.97% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Panbela Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Panbela Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PBLA stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $1,197.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Panbela Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PBLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($7.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.71) by ($3.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1,813.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBLA

Panbela Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.