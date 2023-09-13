Anson Funds Management LP Sells 38,100 Shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Anson Funds Management LP cut its position in Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.55% of Acer Therapeutics worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACER. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 529,653 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Acer Therapeutics by 55.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 278,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 99,335 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Acer Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ACER opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $4.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. The company's pipeline includes four clinical-stage candidates comprising EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; ACER-801 for the treatment of induced Vasomotor Symptoms, post-traumatic stress disorder, and prostate cancer; and OLPRUVA, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders and maple syrup urine disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.