Anson Funds Management LP Sells 59,500 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its stake in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWK. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE CWK opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -108.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

