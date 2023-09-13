Anson Funds Management LP Takes Position in WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.97% of WiSA Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

WiSA Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ WISA opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60. WiSA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $72.99.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies ( NASDAQ:WISA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. WiSA Technologies had a negative net margin of 523.70% and a negative return on equity of 429.26%.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers wirelessly transmit module systems. It serves immersive audio experiences primarily to consumer electronics companies.

