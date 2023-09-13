APA Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

APA has a payout ratio of 17.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect APA to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

APA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.43. 725,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,353,045. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that APA will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after buying an additional 1,073,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after purchasing an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of APA by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,854,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 354,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Further Reading

