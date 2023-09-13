Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.94.

Apple stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.45. 19,662,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,855,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.05. Apple has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,367,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 65.7% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 22,276 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,106 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 13.7% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 108,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

