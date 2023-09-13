Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:ACGLN)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2844 per share on Saturday, September 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 2.2 %

ACGLN opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Free Report) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

