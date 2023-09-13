Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

Shares of ACRE opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $565.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,454,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,971,000 after buying an additional 530,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after acquiring an additional 439,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

