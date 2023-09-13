Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Ares Management has raised its dividend by an average of 24.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Ares Management has a payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ares Management to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.2%.

NYSE ARES opened at $105.62 on Wednesday. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $106.77. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $3,431,322.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 36,085 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $3,431,322.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,449,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total value of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 234,122 shares of company stock worth $4,382,785 and have sold 8,010,021 shares worth $227,852,128. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ares Management by 12.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.00.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

