Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $4.53 Million Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,333,713 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,106,575,000 after purchasing an additional 344,884 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.43.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,815 shares of company stock valued at $14,384,135 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $269.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $855.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.09. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $313.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.07 and a 200 day moving average of $219.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

