Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,886 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,978,000 after buying an additional 60,847 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 24,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 16,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,966,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD opened at $177.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

