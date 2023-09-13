Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.63 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 72,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DGRO opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day moving average is $50.73. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

