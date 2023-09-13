Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.87

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.87 and last traded at C$23.83, with a volume of 15596 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.43.

ATZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Aritzia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$462.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$457.35 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 27.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 0.9108571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.59, for a total transaction of C$245,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

