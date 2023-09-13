ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.
ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
BANX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 10,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial
About ArrowMark Financial
ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ArrowMark Financial
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.