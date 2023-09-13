ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.45 Per Share

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ArrowMark Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ArrowMark Financial has a payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

BANX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 10,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. ArrowMark Financial has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a market cap of $126.08 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ArrowMark Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 262,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in ArrowMark Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 505,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.44% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

