Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Capital Impact Advisors LLC

Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Asana comprises 1.2% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Asana by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Asana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,967,000 after acquiring an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Asana by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,053,000 after acquiring an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Asana by 780.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,050 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.31.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of ASAN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.17. 381,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,005. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.24. Asana, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. Asana’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $183,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 559,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $183,554.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 559,342 shares in the company, valued at $12,825,712.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $1,631,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,917,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,090,863.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,182,347 shares of company stock valued at $46,027,335 and have sold 359,959 shares valued at $8,933,088. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Asana Profile

(Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

