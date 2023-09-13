Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) Shares Gap Down to $9.20

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $8.59. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 112,222 shares.
Ascent Solar Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.11.
About Ascent Solar Technologies
Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells copper-indium-gallium-diselenide photovoltaic products for agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles applications. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers.
