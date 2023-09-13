Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of ASMB opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $49.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

