Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of ASMB opened at $0.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. Assembly Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $49.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.74.
Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
