Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Gap Up to $29.48

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.48, but opened at $30.07. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares last traded at $29.19, with a volume of 31,449 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.87 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.25%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 21,347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.