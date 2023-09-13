Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.07, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $21.54 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $312.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.89 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 1,271.43%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

