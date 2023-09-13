Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Auddia Stock Performance
NASDAQ AUUDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,187. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Auddia has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.53.
Auddia Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Auddia
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Enbridge Stock Too Cheap to Pass Up Now?
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 5 Best REIT Alternatives for Passive Real Estate Income
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 5 Reasons Kroger Should Be On Every Income Investor Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Auddia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auddia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.