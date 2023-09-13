Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 495.2% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. TheStreet downgraded Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

