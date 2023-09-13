Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.57.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,693,077.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,835 shares of company stock worth $29,763,730 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.36. 300,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,039. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

