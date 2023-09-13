Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Avid Technology from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut Avid Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut Avid Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $27.05 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 1.17. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $19.78 and a 12 month high of $33.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.48 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avid Technology will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter worth about $1,777,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 88.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,227 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 77.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 15,307 shares during the period. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution in the United States and internationally. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

