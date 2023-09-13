Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.248 per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Avient has a payout ratio of 33.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Avient to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Avient alerts:

Avient Price Performance

Avient stock opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 17.55%. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVNT

Insider Activity

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Avient by 267.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Avient by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Avient during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.