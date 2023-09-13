AWH Capital L.P. Acquires New Shares in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 342,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. LexinFintech comprises about 0.9% of AWH Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. AWH Capital L.P. owned 0.19% of LexinFintech at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares during the period. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. 70,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,029. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. LexinFintech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, CLSA dropped their target price on LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

