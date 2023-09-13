AWH Capital L.P. Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)

AWH Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. OmniAb comprises 1.6% of AWH Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. AWH Capital L.P. owned about 0.36% of OmniAb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OABI. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of OmniAb during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OmniAb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in OmniAb in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,478,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,396.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Friday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OmniAb Stock Performance

OABI stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $5.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $619.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of -0.55. OmniAb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OmniAb Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

