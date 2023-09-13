Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.10

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 41998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 3.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market cap of C$921.46 million, a P/E ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$99,475.00. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

