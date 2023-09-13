Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 52-Week High at $8.10

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.10 and last traded at C$8.07, with a volume of 41998 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.90.
Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$99,475.00. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
