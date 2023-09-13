Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in August

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Ayala Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYALY remained flat at $18.00 during trading on Wednesday. Ayala has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

Ayala Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.0462 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a boost from Ayala’s previous dividend of $0.04. Ayala’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.72%.

About Ayala

Ayala Corporation engages in the real estate and hotel businesses in the Philippines, Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its Real Estate and Hotels segment develops, constructs, leases, and sells residential and commercial communities, as well as develops and sells leisure properties; manages land bank; operates hotels, cinema, and theaters; and provides construction and property management services.

